Jennifer Lawrence reflects on losing ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ role

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has recalled that she missed out on the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, attributing it in part to online backlash about her looks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lawrence said that she lost the part, ultimately played by Margot Robbie, because some people online felt she wasn’t “pretty enough.” “Well, he did, and then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,’” Lawrence recalled. She added, “Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened.”

Horowitz claimed that the internet would “never do that” to which Lawrence jokingly said, “No, those sweetie pies?”

Earlier in the conversation, taped live in front of a packed audience at 92NY on Jan 7, Lawrence revealed that she rejected a role in Tarantino’s Hateful Eight. “The Jennifer Jason Leigh part was originally written for you, I believe,” Horowitz said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I turned it down, which I should not have done,” Lawrence responded with a laugh. Tarantino later clarified in interviews that while he considered Lawrence for the Sharon Tate role, he had also explored casting her as Squeaky Fromme, a role that eventually went to Dakota Fanning. “I couldn’t be happier with what Dakota Fanning did — it’s one of the best performances in the movie,” Tarantino said. He praised Lawrence as “a very nice person” and said he respects her as an actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

