Music maestro AR Rahman joins team ‘Gandhi’ directed by Hansal Mehta

Music maestro AR Rahman has come on board to compose the music for Hansal Mehta’s directorial ‘Gandhi’.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, Applause Entertainment shared the update.

Excited to have Rahman in the ‘Gandhi’ team, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said, “Gandhi is not just a series, it’s a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world. With Rahman’s score, I believe we are crafting something truly special - a series that both entertains and inspires.”

AR Rahman said, “Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta.”

Based on Ramachandra Guha’s definitive writings, ‘Gandhi’ stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Sharing what audience can expect from the series, Hansal previously said, “When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha’s work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember. With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team at Applause.” More details regarding the series are yet to be disclosed. (ANI)

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to her film ‘Emergency’

Also Watch: