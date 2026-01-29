Are Arijit Singh’s directorial dreams behind his early playback exit?

Arijit Singh broke several hearts when he shared a post announcing that he is quitting playback singing. This came as a shock to many, as the singer has decided to step back at the peak of his career. To be clear, Arijit will not stop making music, but he will no longer be involved in movies or other projects as a playback singer.

Hours after Arijit shared the post on social media, HT City learned that the singer has taken a break to focus on directing, something he has been passionate about for a long time.

A source told the news outlet that, ‘’Arijit is going to be busy with his debut film as a director.’’

‘’He’s been very passionate about it for long, and that required his time and efforts. Among the flood of offers, he wouldn’t have been able to do it. He will complete his director duties. This is more like a break for a year or so,” the source said.

In one of his posts, Arijit shared that he would not stop making music. The only thing he is putting on pause is playback singing.

He wrote in his post, “God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments , will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music.”

As the directing angle came into focus, little did we know that he was reportedly directing a pan-India jungle adventure film. News of his venturing into a direction first emerged in July 2025.

As per India Today, a source shared that Singh is all set to direct a unique project. “Arijit Singh is all set to direct a unique jungle adventure film. Mahaveer Jain is the producer, and he’s excited about this ambitious project. He’s going all out to ensure that the film appeals to the Pan-Indian audience,” a source said. It is not yet clear whether this is the same film for which Singh has taken a break, or if there is another project in the pipeline. (Agencies)

