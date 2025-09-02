Are BTS’ Jimin and Song Da-eun dating?

The status of being a celebrity comes with scrutiny, constant stalking, and observation by netizens. No matter what, how much a popular idol would try to keep their personal life under wraps, it somehow gets exposed to the public. In this regard, BTS member Jimin’s latest alleged romance rumours with Song Da-eun have sparked debate on social media. Now, the agency Big Hit has stated their relationship.

As per reports, Big Hit released a statement in which they confirmed that the duo were in a relationship, but that was in the past. They stated, “Our company has refrained from making any statements until now to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.”

“The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist”, Big Hit concluded.

This has led to debate on social media, and one user wrote, “BigHit Admits having to confirm Dating News of JIMIN of BTS and Song Daeun To Stop ARMY From Harming JIMIN’s Ex-girlfriend Any Further”. (Agencies)

