Ariana Grande gets emotional during final ‘Eternal Sunshine’ show in London

Singer Ariana Grande wrapped up her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour on an emotional note. She took a heartfelt moment during the final show at London's O2 Arena to thank her fans, reflecting on the "extraordinary experience" of performing across 41 shows, as per Variety.

"I just want to say thank you so much," said Grande, seated on a stool on the B-stage. "This has been such an extraordinary experience. Thank you for 10 beautiful London shows and for 41 incredible Eternal Sunshine tour shows.

"This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life and I just want to express my gratitude without sobbing completely," she continued, choking back tears.

"But really, thank you from the bottom of my heart, it's been so special and I'll cherish this experience always and I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. And I love your outfits, I love your faces, I love seeing you, I love connecting with you in this way. Thank you for all of your effort for making this so special. All your messages and your costumes and your wardrobe and makeup is just so beautiful. I have loved every minute of this with you all and I just want to make sure I express how grateful I am. Thank you and I love you so much," Grande added.

'Eternal Sunshine' marked Grande's last tour before she takes a break. (ANI)

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