Ariana Grande’s scary moment at Wicked’s red carpet in Singapore

Wicked Part 2, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, hits screens next week as a Singapore red-carpet video goes viral, stirring major buzz.
The second part of the musical fantasy film Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, among others, is just a week away and is already creating buzz for different reasons. Recently, a video from the red carpet of the film's premiere in Singapore has gone viral. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Several videos are going viral in which a crazy fan broke through the red carpet barrier and security line and aggressively grabbed actress Ariana Grande. Her co-star Cynthia Erivo immediately jumped in to help her and shoved the fan away, protectively putting her arms around Grande. Another co-star, Michelle Yeoh, was also seen comforting her in the aftermath. Ariana Grande was visibly shaken by the incident. (Agencies)

