Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Bad Bunny takes top honours

Singer Bad Bunny was the biggest victor at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home the top honours for the album of the year with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" and marking his first win in a general category, reported Variety.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer was nominated in 12 categories at the 26th annual ceremony. His additional wins came for tracks off his highly decorated album 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,' with the track 'DtMF' scoring in the best urban/urban fusion performance and best urban song, and 'Voy A Llevarte Pa PR' winning the best reggaeton performance, reported Variety.

'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' also won in the category for best urban music album.

"There are many ways to take pride in and defend our homeland, but we choose music," Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech, shouting out all the featured guests on his album, including Chuwi, with whom he had performed 'Weltita' earlier that evening, as quoted by Variety.

Bad Bunny came close to getting shut out of the top categories, as Karol G won song of the year for 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' and Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for 'Palmeras En El Jardin.' According to the outlet, other big winners this year included Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, who won best pop song for 'El Dia Del Amigo,' best alternative music album for 'Papota,' best alternative song for '#Tetas,' best short form music video for '#Tetas' and best long form music video for 'Papota.'

Paloma Morphy also won top honors as best new artist. (ANI)

Also Read: Pop star Billie Eilish, takes a dig at ‘trillionaire’ Elon Musk