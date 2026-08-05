Arjun Rampal Marks 25 Years in Cinema, Pens Emotional Note on Debut ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in his debut film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Marking 25 years of his cinematic journey, Arjun shared a heartfelt and lengthy note on Instagram. In his post, he reminisced about the filmmakers and actors he has collaborated with over the years, reflecting on the films that hold a special place in his heart.

"25 years ago on this day, I had my first release Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Little did I know then, how relevant this title will become in my life. As I received a lot of Love and Mohabbat from so many people. I try my best to reciprocate. I am truly grateful, for this career of mine, each and every experience, good or bad, big or small. They all are blessings, that moulded me into the artist I am today. I can say confidently I wouldn't change a thing," he wrote.

From Ra.One and Rajneeti to Om Shanti Om and Rock On!!, Arjun has displayed his versatility over the years, bringing depth and individuality to every character he portrayed.

"The first three directors @rajiv_rai_ #AshokMehta #ShantanuSheory who believed and loved genuinely. All my costars, my producers, especially @vashubhagnani_ @ritesh_sid @rameshtaurani @shabbirboxwalaofficial @gaurikhan who repeated me regardless of the outcome of the films. It's huge to have had that. My brother @gattukapoor @faroutakhtar for the most incredible memories and making me lift my game. @iamsrk for convincing me to do Om Shanti Om. RA1 @farahkhankunder for making me realise what a larger than life character means. @prakashjproductions for the incredible scripts, characters and wisdom you gave me," he added. Arjun is currently basking in the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which has added another milestone to his cinematic journey. (ANI)

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