Armaan Malik marks first anniversary by sharing ‘Ghar’ with wife Aashna

Singer Armaan Malik and his wife Aashna marked their first wedding anniversary by revisiting one of the most intimate moments of their journey together with the song ‘Ghar’. The couple, who had announced their wedding exactly a year ago, revealed that the track was recorded around the same time and holds deep personal significance for them. Armaan took to Instagram, where he shared the making of the track.

He wrote as the caption: “A year ago today, we shared with the world that we got married, and got to freeze that moment in time with a song called ‘Ghar’.”

Armaan added: “It became the song Aashna walked down the aisle to, and it still feels surreal every time we relive it. What made it even more special was singing it together.”

The singer shared that he always told his wife that she has the “most beautiful voice”.

“I’ve always told her she has the most beautiful voice, and she’s always been shy about it, so getting her to step up to the mic took a little bit of convincing. A year later today, we get to share some behind the scenes moments from that day, we were both nervous, but once it started, it just felt right. Grateful to @amaal_mallik and @shlokelal for helping us create something so honest and timeless.” (IANS)

