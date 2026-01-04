Homebound Oscar campaign: Ishaan Khatter heads to the US for promotions

Ishaan Khatter has kicked off the new year on an exciting note, flying to the United States on January 2 to take part in Oscar promotions for his film Homebound. The film has been officially shortlisted for the Academy Awards, with nominations set to be announced on January 22, 2026.

Over the past year, Homebound has travelled across some of the world’s most respected film festivals, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival before being showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival. The film has been widely applauded by critics for its storytelling and performances, steadily building a strong international reputation.

With its place on the Oscar shortlist, Homebound has achieved a rare milestone, becoming only the fifth film in Indian cinema to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards. The recognition marks an important moment not just for the film, but for Indian cinema on a global stage.

Adding to the film’s growing awards momentum, Ishaan Khatter has also recently won Best Actor for Homebound as the awards season begins to unfold in India, further underlining the impact of his performance both at home and internationally.

Alongside his cinematic success, Ishaan was recently announced as the campaign ambassador for luxury fashion house Hugo Boss, making him the only Indian face associated with the brand. No other Indian actor has previously represented a European fashion house of this scale, reflecting Ishaan’s growing global presence beyond films. (Agencies)

