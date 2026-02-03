Arunachal CM ‘thanks’ Udit Narayan for ‘filling Anini with timeless songs’

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed his admiration for veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, thanking him for enriching the state with his timeless music.

While describing the beauty of Anini, the headquarters of the Dibang Valley district in the state, the ace singer sang his famous track 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2004 romantic drama 'Veer-Zaara'.

While expressing gratitude to Udit Narayan, CM Khandu wrote on X, "Thanks, Udit Narayan ji, for filling Anini with timeless songs."

Udit Narayan, who have given several hits in different languages, is celebrated for his soulful renditions and versatility. 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' celebrates India's rich heritage, diversity, and unity. Picturized on SRK and Preity Zinta, the song is known for its patriotic sentiment, resonates with audiences across the country and has been a favourite among music lovers.

The acclaimed singer also dedicated the track to Anini and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Also Read: Ali Fazal shares BTS from 'Mirzapur' film: Journey of some love, some hate