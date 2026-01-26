Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘King’ with a ‘roar’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film King, with an announcement video that comes packed with a powerful punch.

Taking to his social media account, the actor unveiled striking visuals from the film while confirming that King will “roar” into cinemas on December 24, 2026.

The first visual in the announcement video features the bold title ROAR set against a dramatic backdrop. Another frame carries the impactful line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” that further hints at the film’s larger-than-life scale, making it more intriguing.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen exuding dominance, with his rugged look in a torn white shirt and face splashed in blood.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote on his , “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement”.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday in November, last year, the makers of “King” had unveiled the captivating title video from the forthcoming drama.

The clip opened with a bird’s-eye view of an island facility. SRK’s voice-over could be heard perfectly synced with the high-octane action sequences.

Going by the voice-over, SRK could be seen as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad.

“100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’, Shah Rukh was heard saying. Sharing the initial glimpse of the drama on social media, makers, Red Chillies Entertainment, penned, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-#KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In cinemas 2026. (sic).”

King also stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat. (IANS)

