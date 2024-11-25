Arunachal Dance Group, Kolkata Singer Grabs Limelight At All-India K-Pop Contest 2024 Finale In Delhi

NEW DELHI: The All-India K-pop contest 2024 Grand Finale transformed the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi into a vibrant showcase of talent, celebrating the passion for Korean music and culture among participants and audiences alike.
The event was organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) and it attracted K-Pop enthusiasts and performers nationwide for an evening that celebrated creativity, originality, and global unity through music and dance.
The audience was fascinated by the performance of Arunachal Pradesh’s dance group “The Trend.” They performed songs such as “Gods Menu” by Stray Kids, securing the top prize in the dance category.
In the vocal category, Kolkata’s Abhipriya Chakraborty stole the show with her heartfelt rendition of “Love All Wins” by IU, earning her the top honor. Both winners will embark on an exciting adventure to Korea.
The contest also showcased several impressive performances. Outkasts from New Delhi secured the first runner-up title in the dance category with their rendition of Nimixx’s “O.O.”, and Hyderabad’s Sejal Dubey claimed the second runner-up position with her interpretation of Criminal by “Taemin.”
In the vocal section, Bem Khuvung from New Delhi was the first runner-up with “Still Love You,” and Kohima’s Nuu Anu took seventh runner-up with “You Are My Everything.”
Featuring more than 10,500 registrants from cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Itanagar, and Mumbai, this year’s contest recorded its highest participation in 14 years, featuring 12 finalists selected through challenging regional and semifinal rounds.
The contestants performed under the scrutiny of a distinguished panel of judges, which included renowned choreographer Park Bong-Young. The programme was also attended by other famous personalities, like Jang Yun, a Korean chef who conducted a special session for vegan kimchi making.
The event also featured an energetic K-Pop Random Play Dance session led by YouTube sensation Go Tae Kyung, also known as the “dancing pharmacist,” along with a live performance by rookie boy group LUN8.
Hwang Il Young, Director of KCCI, appreciated and thanked them for their enthusiastic support by stating, “This Grand Finale was made possible because of your love for K-pop. We look forward to creating an even more spectacular event next year for all our Indian fans.”
