Arunachal Dance Group, Kolkata Singer Grabs Limelight At All-India K-Pop Contest 2024 Finale In Delhi

NEW DELHI: The All-India K-pop contest 2024 Grand Finale transformed the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi into a vibrant showcase of talent, celebrating the passion for Korean music and culture among participants and audiences alike.

The event was organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) and it attracted K-Pop enthusiasts and performers nationwide for an evening that celebrated creativity, originality, and global unity through music and dance.

The audience was fascinated by the performance of Arunachal Pradesh’s dance group “The Trend.” They performed songs such as “Gods Menu” by Stray Kids, securing the top prize in the dance category.

In the vocal category, Kolkata’s Abhipriya Chakraborty stole the show with her heartfelt rendition of “Love All Wins” by IU, earning her the top honor. Both winners will embark on an exciting adventure to Korea.