North East Sanstha Celebrates Lachit Divas In Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a celebration aimed at honouring the enduring legacy and bravery of the legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan, the Northeast Association in Delhi marked Lachit Divas today.

The event commemorates Borphukan’s significant contributions, particularly his leadership in the historic Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals in 1671, highlighting his role as a symbol of courage for future generations.

The event was organised at Haryana Bhawan Delhi, honouring the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan. The organisation also encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from his ideals.

Renowned personalities like Shankar Das Kalita, Baudhik Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Assam Kshetra; Prof. Kiran Hazarika, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bathinda Central University; Dr. Sunil Mohanty, Prachar Pramukh RSS, Assam Kshetra; and various dignitaries from Northeast residing in Delhi attended the event.