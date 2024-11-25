North East Sanstha Celebrates Lachit Divas In Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a celebration aimed at honouring the enduring legacy and bravery of the legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan, the Northeast Association in Delhi marked Lachit Divas today.
The event commemorates Borphukan’s significant contributions, particularly his leadership in the historic Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals in 1671, highlighting his role as a symbol of courage for future generations.
The event was organised at Haryana Bhawan Delhi, honouring the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan. The organisation also encouraged everyone to draw inspiration from his ideals.
Renowned personalities like Shankar Das Kalita, Baudhik Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Assam Kshetra; Prof. Kiran Hazarika, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bathinda Central University; Dr. Sunil Mohanty, Prachar Pramukh RSS, Assam Kshetra; and various dignitaries from Northeast residing in Delhi attended the event.
Keynote speaker Shankar Das Kalita emphasised the importance of Lachit’s bravery and valour, asserting that limiting his legacy solely to Assam is inappropriate.
He also stated that, “While everyone knows about Shivaji today, many are unaware of Lachit Borphukan. This is primarily due to the deliberate neglect by certain historians and the tendency of some people to confine Lachit’s great legacy within Assam."
It is time to look beyond this, and significant progress has been made in this direction also, as Lachit’s legacy has a lot to be learned from all over India. It is crucial for future generations to learn about Lachit’s extraordinary skills.”
The celebration of Lachit Divas organised by the Assam government in Delhi last year was praised, though it faced significant criticism. Some groups questioned the existence of Lachit Borphukon after certain Mughal history chapters were removed from educational curriculum, arguing that “without the Mughals, Lachit wouldn’t exist.” The outlook restricts the recognition of Lachit’s remarkable legacy.
Kalita emphasised that Lachit Borphukan’s greatness as a warrior stemmed from determination and control, detailing his rise as a small unit commander to chief of the army, ultimately defeating the Mughals and safeguarding Southeast Asia.
ALSO READ: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sets February Deadline For Panchayat Polls
ALSO WATCH: