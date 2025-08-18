Aryan Khan unveils first look of debut directorial series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The much-awaited first look of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, debut directorial series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is finally out.

After a huge announcement by Netflix on Saturday regarding the teaser of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', Aryan Khan has unveiled the first look of his series, offering fans a glimpse of love and war, which is centred around the film industry. The first-look teaser opens up with the signature violin tune from Shah Rukh's 'Mohabbatein', accompanied by his memorable dialogue from it--'Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si..'

The situation takes a turn when Aryan Khan flips the script with his narration, which states the tragic end to a cliche Bollywood love story.

Calling it an over-the-top climax, Aryan stated that his show is of a similar manner as well. It is followed by romantic scenes between the lead actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba.

We then see visuals of fights, broken noses, and some glitz and glamour. In one of the scenes, Lakshya was seen catching a bullet with his teeth. In the video, Aryan says, "Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar... aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little roast)."

The web series is written and directed by Aryan Khan. Netflix shared the first-look teaser of the film on Sunday while promising to release its preview on August 20.

While sharing the teaser of the series on its Instagram handle, Netflix wrote, "Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo (Too much? Make it a habit). The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20." Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his son Aryan Khan's debut series 'The BA* *DS of Bollywood' at a Netflix event. (ANI)

