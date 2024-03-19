Assam: Dibrugarh gears up for Lok Sabha polls

DIBRUGARH: For the first time, the strong rooms for the Lok Sabha elections this year has been arranged at Dibrugarh Polytechnic at Lahowal for Dibrugarh district Legislative Assembly Constituencies. “Counting will also be held at Dibrugarh Polytechnic, Lahowal instead of Government Boys’ HS School, Dibrugarh,” said Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Karai.

In Chabua-Lahowal LAC, there are total voters 1,73,877, out of which 84626 are males and 89251 are female voters. In Dibrugarh LAC, total voters are 1,90,496, out of which 91953 are males while 98542 are females..

In Khowang LAC, total voters are 1,53,928. 75203 are males while 78721 are females and 4 third gender voters. In Duliajan LAC, there are total voters 1,71,138. 84192 are males while 86943 are females and three third gender voters.

In Tingkhong LAC, there are total 1,68,547 voters. 82131 are males while 86416 are females. In Naharkatia LAC, total voters are 1,54,162. Male voters are 76044 while female voters are 78117 and one third gender.

Dibrugarh election district have a total voters of 10, 12148. Male voters are 494149 while 517990 females and nine third gender voters. On the other hand, Margherita, Digboi, Makum and Tinsukia falls under Tinsukia district Legislative Assembly constituencies.

“For the smooth conduct of the parliamentary elections a total of 1211 polling stations were set up. 100 women polling stations, six model polling stations and two critical polling stations were set up. A total of 1333 presiding officers, 30 micro observers were appointed,” Dibrugarh DC said.

