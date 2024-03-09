Assam: Disaster Management Committee meet held in Margherita

TINSUKIA: A Sub-divisional Relief & Disaster Management Committee meeting for Margherita was held at the office of SDO (Civil) on Friday with Parikshit Thoudam, SDO (Civil) Margherita in the chair. The meeting was attended by officials from almost all the line departments. The objective of the meeting was capacity building for Relief and Disaster Management within the subdivision.

Thoudam discussed the various verticals on which the different departments are to work together as a team for formulating disaster management before, during and after any sort of natural calamity primarily floods and thunderstorms in the subdivision. As per the records, there are 30 identified schools that can be adapted into relief camps during emergencies. The SDO (C) specifically directed the five departments i.e. the PWD (Roads), PWD(Buildings), Education, DDMA and Revenue & Disaster Management to form a joint committee and review the present conditions of the schools and design atleast 10 such schools into Model Relief Camps. In order to deal with the disasters, Thoudam had discussion with each departmental representatives to sharpen and broaden the preparedness like ensuring food stock, medicines, deputation of medical and para medical staff, readiness of boats with boatmen, efficient divers, disposal of SDRF team, control room setup with emergency contact numbers, beneficiaries list for affected communities, facilities for livestock management and many other essential services during relief activities. The SDO also directed the departments to submit their Relief Contingency Plan and not to leave the headquarter without permission during the relief activities.

