Assamese film Adi Shakti wins Best Feature Film at Global Cine Confluence 2026 along with 2 major honours

New Delhi | 18 February, 2026 : The 18th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026, the 9th New Delhi Film Festival (NDFF) 2026, and the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) – Delhi Film Convention & Summit 2026 were successfully held together as a joint international cinematic event in the national capital.

Event Details

• Dates: 13–15 February 2026

• Venue: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

(Day 3 – 15 February also held at India International Centre)

The three platforms collectively created one of the largest international film gatherings in the country, bringing filmmakers, scholars, critics, and cinema enthusiasts onto a common stage for artistic exchange and dialogue.

The Assamese feature film Adi Shakti, produced by Ayra Studios and directed by Bitopan Kashyap, emerged as one of the biggest winners of the festival, securing three prestigious awards:

• Best Feature Film – Adi Shakti

• Best Original Story

– Indrani Baruah

• Best Debutante Actress

– Dr. Arshia Mahanta

At its heart, Adi Shakti tells the story of a young woman who resists male domination and breaks the grip of age-old dogmas through courage and conviction.

This remarkable achievement marks a proud moment for Assamese cinema, drawing national and international attention to storytelling emerging from the region.

The festival witnessed an overwhelming global response:

• Over 4,000 film entries received

• 600+ films in the competition section across categories

• From 10 categories, the Best 12 films were screened

• Participation from 60+ countries

• Countries represented included India, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, USA, Japan, Pakistan, UAE, and Bahrain

• Attendance of 1000+ delegates, including filmmakers, students, and industry professionals

The event functioned as a vibrant confluence of cultures and storytelling traditions, highlighting both emerging voices and established filmmakers from across the world.

Cast of the Film

Introducing : Dr. Arshia Mahanta

Cast includes: Manjula Barua, Rina Borah, Tapan Das, Nirupom Saikia, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Jolly Laskar, Ashim Krishna Baruah, Abatush Bhuyan,Pallavi Bora Mahanta,Pranami Bharati, Ujjal Rajkhowa,Rajib Duwori, Prasanta Saloi, Mayukh Sharma, Rimlim Bhuyan,, Barasha Das and Master Ayush Mahanta.