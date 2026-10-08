Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy, Share Heartfelt Post

The couple shared the news on Tuesday, October 7, with a social media post expressing their happiness and gratitude.

Kiara and Sidharth, on Wednesday, shared a picture on Instagram that showed the couple holding hands, along with the message, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

The announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Sidharth's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the post, writing, "Love love you," along with multiple red heart emojis.

Actors Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar, along with designer Manish Malhotra, also reacted to the couple's announcement.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. The couple's relationship began while they were working together on the 2021 war drama 'Shershaah', in which Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025. The announcement of their second pregnancy comes months after they embraced parenthood for the first time. (ANI)

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