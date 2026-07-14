Assamese Film ‘Hridoy Bhuchitra – A Map of Heart’ Selected for NewFilmmakers New York 2026

An Assamese feature film, Hridoy Bhuchitra - A Map of Heart, directed by Dr Mukul Kumar Sarma, has been selected for the prestigious NewFilmmakers New York 2026, marking a significant achievement for Assamese cinema on the international stage. Dr Sarma, an Associate Professor in the Department of English at Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, in Assam's Sarthebari, has directed the film under the banner of Pitambar Productions. The movie is based on his acclaimed book Hridoy Bhuchitra, published by Purbayon Publication, Guwahati. The screenplay has been jointly written by Bhaskarjyoti Das and Dr Sarma.

The book has also earned academic recognition and is included in the Gender and Sexuality Studies paper for English Major undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Sibsagar University. Known for his work as an author, academic and activist for the rights of gender-based and sexual minorities, Dr Sarma uses the film to explore the hidden romantic relationships and lived experiences of gender and sexual minorities. The narrative blends music and dance with socially relevant themes, aiming to bring marginalized stories to a wider audience.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Bhaskar Boruah, Swagata Bharali, Ankita Baruah, Pratibha Choudhury, Akshay Kaushik Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Prashant Das, Anupam Dutta, Nishi Ranjan Mallika, Himangshu Bharati, Rituraj Gogoi, Raktim Nath, Geetanjali Bhuyan and several others.

The music has been composed by Biraj Barman, while the background score is by Aparajith Sris. Cinematography is by Nandan and editing by Mrinmay Bora. Sound design and mixing have been handled by Devajit Gayan, with colour grading by Ghanashyam Kalita. The film's art direction is by Dhiraj Rabha and Himanshu Sarma, choreography by Ratul Dowarah, and post-production management by Mridumoloy Sarma, stated a press release.

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