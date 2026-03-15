Assamese film Moi Eti Nixhasor nominated for WorldFest Remi Awards in Houston

Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor (Koduwa the Nightbird), directed by the National Award filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky, has recieved the nomination for the prestigious WorldFest Remi Awards in the upcoming 59th Houston International Film Festival.

WorldFest Remi Awards has recognised amazing creatives such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Ridley Scott, Oliver Stone and hundreds more in the earlier editions of the Houston International Film Festival, according to the press note.

The festival is considered the oldest independent film festival in the world, founded in 1961 as a film society and evolving into a competitive international festival in 1968.

Based on a true story, 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' is written by one of the most celebrated authors of Assam, Anuradha Sharma Pujari. It is produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and co-produced by Red River & Blue Hills.

According to the press note, the Assamese film is a poignant exploration of resilience and moral ambiguity. It follows the story of Koduwa, a cunning village thief who navigates social unrest and prejudice with wit and heart.

"This was a record-breaking year of highly qualified entries, and the competition was particularly intense for our WorldFest Juries to reach their final decisions for the Official Selections at WorldFest 2026. Congratulations!" - says Kathleen Haney, Program Director of the Houston WorldFest, in an email to Bidyut Kotoky, as quoted in the press note.

The director also expressed his happiness at the nomination of his Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor'. "It is indeed a pleasure that we can carry a bit of Assam to the heart of the USA's Texas through our film", says director Bidyut Kotoky.

"Although based in a remote village of Assam and in the not-so-distant past, this story reminds us time and again of the social and political challenges we all face in nearly every country in the time we are living in today," added Kotoky.

The film stars Pranjal Saikia, Arun Nath, Gunomoni Baruah, Dorothy Bharadwaj, Jyoti Narayan Nath, Arun Hazarika and others in the lead roles.

Earlier, Moi Eti Nixhasor (Koduwa the Nightbird ) won the Award of Excellence Special Mention at the Accolade Global Film Competition. It was selected at the highly regarded Covellite International Film Festival (CIFF) in Butte (Montana), US. (ANI)

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