All films must carry audio description, captions: CBFC Guwahati issues directive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Regional Office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Guwahati, reminded filmmakers and producers in the Northeast that Audio Description (AD) and Closed Captioning (CC) would become mandatory for all feature films submitted for certification from March 15, 2026.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had issued the Guidelines for Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment on March 15, 2024, requiring all feature films, including teasers and trailers meant for theatrical release, to provide accessibility features within two years of the notification.

The guidelines defined Audio Description as auditory narration of visual elements during dialogue gaps and Closed Captioning as synchronized on-screen text for dialogue and non-speech sounds. Producers were required to submit films as digital cinema packages with relevant accessibility files through the E-Cinepramaan portal.

The norms supported the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to ensure equal access to cultural and recreational activities. The CBFC Regional Office in Guwahati stated that the reminder aimed to foster an inclusive cinematic environment in the region.

