Five-Day Zila Udyam Samagam Begins in Hailakandi to Promote Self-Employment

Hailakandi: A five-day Zila Udyam Samagam was formally inaugurated at the S.S. College Campus in Hailakandi on Monday with an objective of promoting self-employment, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

The event was inaugurated by District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, IAS, in the presence of officials from the Industries and Commerce Department and other line departments.

Organised under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, the Samagam aims to provide a vibrant platform for MSMEs, artisans, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), and youth to showcase their products and explore new opportunities.

A large number of stalls have been set up at the venue, displaying products prepared by various SHG groups under ASRLM, AULM, and beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CM AAA). The stalls feature a wide range of locally produced items, reflecting the entrepreneurial potential of the district.

Alongside the exhibition, an awareness camp is also being organised to educate participants and visitors about various Central and State Government schemes, financial assistance programmes, and support systems available for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Commissioner highlighted the importance of such initiatives in strengthening local entrepreneurship, generating employment, and encouraging self-reliance among youth and women.

The Zila Udyam Samagam will continue till December 19, and is expected to witness participation from a large number of entrepreneurs, officials, and members of the public.