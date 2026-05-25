Assam’s Mother-Daughter Duo Bring Regional Pride to Cannes 2026 in Manish Malhotra Couture

At Cannes 2026, designer Manish Malhotra dressed history by styling Urmimala Baruah and her daughter Snigdha Baruah, a mother-daughter duo from Dibrugarh, Assam, who transformed the red carpet into a celebration of regional pride, craftsmanship, and women’s empowerment.

Snigdha appeared in a blush silk ensemble by Manish Malhotra that reinterpreted the traditional Assamese veil as a modern symbol of dignity. The outfit featured soft yet structured tailoring, highlighted with hand-strung pearls, and was paired with a ruby-and-diamond necklace that evoked heirloom elegance, linking personal heritage with contemporary couture.

Her mother, Urmimala, chose a midnight-violet gown that reimagined the veil as a bold architectural element. Styled with striking Brazilian amethyst jewellery, her look balanced grandeur with cultural specificity, creating a powerful statement rooted in identity while remaining globally resonant.

Beyond fashion, their Cannes appearance carried a deeper message. As founders of the UMB pageants initiative, Urmimala and Snigdha have consistently worked to uplift women from Assam and the Northeast by building platforms for visibility, opportunity, and empowerment. Their presence on the international red carpet extended that mission onto a global stage, turning fashion into a medium of representation.

Returning to Cannes after their 2025 debut, the duo sharpened their narrative focus. This year, their looks were not just ornamental but declarative—asserting that Assamese culture, aesthetics, and craftsmanship belong in global fashion conversations.

By blending traditional motifs with modern couture design, Manish Malhotra and the Baruahs highlighted how regional heritage can be elevated without losing authenticity. From Dibrugarh to the Croisette, their appearance stood as a striking reminder that identity, when worn with pride, can command any global stage. (ANI)

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