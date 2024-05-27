Assam's renowned designer Sanjukta Dutta makes red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival

Guwahati: Renowned award-winning designer Sanjukta Dutta made her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, showcasing her unique Mekhela Chador garments alongside supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes.

For the first time, Dutta graced the red carpet herself, presenting her distinctive creations that blend traditional Assamese silk with diverse cultural motifs. This marks a significant milestone for Dutta, who has previously seen her designs grace the Cannes red carpet through other models.

Previously, her designs have been featured at prestigious fashion events worldwide, including Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks, and she is a regular at Lakme Fashion Week, where Bollywood celebrities often serve as showstoppers. She has also styled Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Neena Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manisha Koirala, Mrunal Thakur, Raima Sen, and Shamita Shetty.

Talking about her collection, she describes, “My vision for this collection was to weave the rich tapestry of Indian heritage with the contemporary elegance of global fashion. Expect to see an exquisite blend of traditional handwoven fabrics, intricate embroidery, and bold, modern silhouettes. Each piece tells a story, celebrating the vibrant culture and craftsmanship of India while embracing the chic, avant-garde spirit of international fashion.”

She futher adds, “When you have the opportunity to present your work on such a prestigious and globally recognized platform, there's an inherent pressure to exceed the high standards set by both the fashion industry and the audience. This responsibility drives me to push my creative boundaries and ensure that every design is not only visually stunning but also carries a deeper significance. I feel a profound duty to represent Indian craftsmanship and culture authentically and innovatively. Each piece must embody the intricate beauty of traditional techniques while appealing to a diverse, international audience. Moreover, dressing international models for the red carpet amplifies these expectations. Their presence in my designs is not just about fashion; it's about making a statement and creating a memorable impact. Every detail, from the choice of fabric to the final embellishments, is meticulously crafted to ensure it meets the grandeur and elegance that Cannes demands.”

