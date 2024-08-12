Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share love-filled moments from engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been in the news since yesterday. They two left everyone surprised when they got engaged. The engagement happened on August 8 at Nagarjuna’s residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony happened in the presence of close family and friends. The rumours of their relationship have been doing rounds since a long time and they have been true. Many were happy to finally see them taking the next step. Nagarjuna shared the first pictures from their engagement ceremony and welcomed Sobhita to their family. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya get engaged

Also Watch: