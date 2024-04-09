Entertainment

Australian cricketer David Warner, Actress Alia Bhatt wish Allu Arjun on his 42nd b’day

Actress Alia Bhatt and Australian cricketer David Warner on Monday wished Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on his 42nd birthday, and lauded the teaser of his upcoming sequel ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’.
Australian cricketer David Warner, Actress Alia Bhatt wish Allu Arjun on his 42nd b’day

Taking to Instagram Stories, David, who is a big fan of Allu Arjun, shared the teaser and wrote: “Happy birthday”.

On March 29, David shared the picture of Allu posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai, and had referred to him as a legend.

Even during the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic ‘thaggedele’ step from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Alia also took to Instagram Stories, and said: “happy birthday @alluarjunonline !!!! What an outstanding teaser!!!!”, followed by several fire emojis.

Actress Sophie Choudry penned a note saying: “Happy bday to the most iconic, my absolute fave @alluarjunonline .. Ufff what a teaser, what a look #pushpatherule !! May you have the most incredible year.” (Agencies)

