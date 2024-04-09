‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’: Ektaa Kapoor launches India’s first transwoman lead actor

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” is the sequel of the famous 2010 crime thriller. Some days back, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee gave out a disclaimer where he said that while “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” can be watched by teens, it is not for kids. The first look of the film has sparked off conversations, and the makers have got some extreme reactions. One of the aspects that sent shockwaves to the audience was the appearance of a trans woman protagonist. Ektaa R Kapoor who has done many trailblazing films, has brought such actor in a mainstream Bollywood movie.

The first movie, “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” way back in 2010 introduced many new faces in the entertainment industry. This time, she has become the first producer to launch a transgender woman as a lead in “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2”. The name of the character is Kullu. The makers shared a video on their social media showcasing Bonita Rajpurohit’s journey and how Bonita landed the role in “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2”. Director Dibakar Banerjee mentored Bonita in acting, and it must be said, Bonita gave the best.

“Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” is a movie about the current mood of the generation. Today’s youth believes in breaking boundaries. The movie is about love and the social media obsession. For the first time, we will see a trans-gender woman in the lead role. Ektaa R Kapoor truly knows how to walk the talk. The first film gave a bright future to many newcomers. We know that she has introduced many actors and actresses in Indian TV. In fact, she has launched around 250 people. With “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” she wants to tell stories that few would have the courage to showcase on screen.

There are many transgender actors in Hollywood but this is a first for India. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, “Love Sex aur Dhokha 2”, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser out!, Allu Arjun rocks dramatic makeup, jewellery and saree

Also Watch: