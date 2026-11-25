Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for its upcoming superhero film 'Avengers: Doomsday', offering a glimpse of Captain America's family, the return of the Fantastic Four and an epic face-off between Doctor Doom, the Avengers and the X-Men.

The film, which is scheduled to release on December 18, brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Fox's 'X-Men' franchise.

The latest trailer picks up from the newly added scene featuring Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the re-release of 'Avengers: Endgame', which revealed that the couple has a teenage son. In the new footage, the Fantastic Four travel back in time to bring Steve Rogers back to the main timeline, where he is expected to lead the Avengers against Doctor Doom, according to Variety.

The trailer also shows Steve's son discovering the truth about his father's past as Captain America, adding a new dimension to the character's return.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)

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