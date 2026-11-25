Google has developed a synthetic version of the internet, called the 'Mirror Dimension', to test artificial intelligence (AI) agents in a safe and controlled environment without exposing them to the risks of the live web.

Inspired by the parallel world featured in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange', the Mirror Dimension allows AI agents to browse websites, perform tasks and encounter simulated cyberattacks without affecting real online platforms.

Developed by Google's Chrome AI Security team, the system is designed to test the company's Gemini-powered Chrome feature, known as auto browse. It contains thousands of simulated websites that look and function like actual online platforms.

AI agents are increasingly being developed to perform everyday online activities, including searching for information, navigating websites and filling out forms. However, allowing these systems to interact with real websites can lead to unintended actions, such as unwanted purchases or incorrect form submissions.

Testing on the live internet also makes it difficult to repeat experiments because websites frequently change. Google has additionally identified a challenge known as 'eval awareness', in which AI models recognise that they are being tested and alter their behaviour.

The Mirror Dimension addresses these concerns by operating within an isolated gVisor sandbox. Chrome's network requests are redirected to locally generated websites, while the browser's address bar continues to display regular website addresses. Special digital certificates ensure that Chrome does not show security warnings within the testing environment.

Google also employs specialised AI agents to build and assess the simulated websites. Research agents study website structures, builder agents develop pages, and critic agents identify technical issues using Chrome developer tools. (Agencies)

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