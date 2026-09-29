‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Tops Box Office in North America With $26M Opening

Avengers: Endgame Encore dusted competitors in the North American weekend box office, as the 2019 superhero film was re-released in a bid to drum up support for the franchise. The film holds the title of the second-highest-grossing film ever, after earning $2.8 billion, driven by an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin and Scarlett Johansson.

Over the weekend, the encore presentation of the Walt Disney film took in $26 million in North America, for a global total of $86 million, according to estimates by Exhibitor Relations, a tracking firm. The re-release comes ahead of the planned December 18 debut of "Avenger: Doomsday," with audiences eager to see four new post-credit scenes setting up the forthcoming film. "As a marketing exercise, it's an effective way to build early word-of-mouth," said veteran industry watcher David A. Gross. Taking second place was Sony's "Resident Evil", with an estimated $23.3 million in North America, for a global total over its first two weeks of over $196 million. "Heart of the Beast", starring Brad Pitt as a former soldier and his loyal but traumatised combat dog as they survive in the Alaskan wilderness, brought in an estimated $20 million on the continent for Paramount on its opening weekend. (Agencies)

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