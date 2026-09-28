KTR praises Nani’s ‘The Paradise’: ‘‘Film captures Telangana’s soil, dialect, and culture’’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR praised Nani starrer 'The Paradise', saying the film was a voice against "suppression".

KTR watched the film on Saturday at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad. While talking to the media, KTR extended his congratulations to the team of Paradise.

"The movie Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, portrays a struggle for existence, what happens during suppression, and how a leader arrives to give recognition to that society. Heartfelt congratulations to Srikanth Odela as well as to brother Nani and everyone else involved. This film captures Telangana's soil, dialect, and culture remarkably well, and it shows the ways people rise up against suppression, delivering a powerful message," said KTR.

The BRS working president was accompanied by several other members of the political fraternity.

'The Paradise', directed by Srikanth Odela, starred Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles. Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda plays a surprise political cameo as MLA Shankaranna-a character that is reportedly inspired by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-in the Telugu period action-drama film. The film was released in theatres on September 24. The music of the film is composed by musician Anirudh Ravichander. The movie marked the second collaboration between the actor and director after 'Dasara'. It was released in theatres in 2023 and it was one of the blockbuster Telugu films of that year. (ANI)

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