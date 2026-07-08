‘Awarapan 2’: ‘Ve Junoon’ song from Emraan Hashmi-starrer out now

Music was the soul of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan, and the sequel is expected to carry forward that legacy. On Tuesday, the first song 'Ve Junoon' from 'Awarapan 2' was unveiled. Composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, the track is sung by Subodhh Sharma.

On creating the track, composer Mithoon in a press note said, "Creating the music for Awarapan 2 stems from a very special creative chemistry we share. Vishesh creates a deeply emotional world, and Quadri Sahab has this rare ability to turn the most complex emotions into words that feel simple and personal. With 'Ve Junoon', we knew the voice had to carry pain and vulnerability, but also a certain strength. When we heard Subodhh, there was an honesty in his voice that connected immediately with the emotion of the song. For me, that instinctive connection was all that mattered."

Producer Vishesh Bhatt added, "The music of Awarapan is the emotional memory of an entire generation. To create this magic for Awarapan 2, we needed the musical instinct of Mithoon and the poetic authority of Sayeed Quadri. Ve Junoon is the result of that brilliance, elevated by Subodhh's voice. He carries something rare and raw that no amount of experience can teach. You either have it or you don't. And he does." (ANI)

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