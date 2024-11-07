Bachchan family reacts to Nimrat and Abhishek’s affair rumours

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. There are rumours which state that the power couple is heading for a grey divorce and are staying separately. There are rumours which state that there has been a rift between the couple’s marital life. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has spoken anything about the ongoing rumours. A close source from the Bachchan family reacted to the divorce rumours and stated that the entire family is affected by this.

However, there are rumours which state that Abhishek’s co-star Nimrat Kaur is the reason behind the couple’s split. Reacting to this, the angry source close to the Bachchan family was quoted saying to Zoom, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping mum as there is already so much happening in his life at the moment. He has been advised to stay completely out of any controversy.” This was a big story in entertainment news.

The source further said that the rumours are damaging Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. The source said, “Where and how did this rumour (of an affair) start? You should think about this. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife. He has been fully faithful to his wife throughout the marriage. Why would he suddenly take off at a tangent when the marriage is facing turbulent weather?’.

The source even added saying that the family is planning to take a legal action as they find out where these rumours started. “The other day they killed off Jayaji’s mother. Just because the family doesn’t choose to react, don’t take their silence for granted. They are very angry about this toxic rumour and trying to figure out where it originated from. Suitable legal action will be taken thereafter,” said the source. (Agencies)

