Bad Bunny brings out his Latin roots at electrifying performance

The Grammy-winning global sensation brought Puerto Rican culture to the stage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a thrilling performance during the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game.

The Latin pop star transported the entire stadium to Puerto Rico as he took the stage at halftime on Sunday in an all-white, jersey-like outfit with his last name, Ocasio, and the number 64. His performance began with Bunny walking through a field of crops accompanied by a group of backup dancers, the setup inspired by his ''No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí.'' He opened his performance with his 2022 hit "Tití Me Preguntó."

Apart from the excitement, his fans also wondered what he'd say up against President Donald Trump and ICE, especially after his Grammy win and his acceptance speech.

Instead of mentioning anything directly, he gave a subtle political message.

Toward the end of his performance, Bunny said in English, ''God Bless America.'' Then he referred to all the countries in the Americas, not just the United States. (Agencies)

