‘BAD NEWZ’: Censor Board orders modification of Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri’s intimate scenes

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Wirk starrer “Bad Newz” has been passed by the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A rating. The comedy film has not been ordered major cuts in the final run, however, a 27-second-long modification to three intimate scenes featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri has been asked by the censor board.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, no scene has been removed from the film but the board has insisted on strategic modification. It reportedly asked the ‘visual of lip-lock to be modified’ in three scenes of 10 seconds, 8 seconds and 9 seconds.

CBFC also asked for other minor changes, which include increasing the font size of the anti-alcohol disclaimer on the screen and replacing another disclaimer from the beginning of the film.

The length of “Bad Newz” is 142 minutes (2 hours, 22 minutes). The film is a romantic comedy which has been helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions.

Expectations are high from the film. The previous week’s release Sarfira and Indian 2 have not been able to create any impact at the box office. Bad Newz only faces competition from Kalki 2898 AD which continues to run to packed houses in its fourth week. “Bad Newz” is releasing in theatres on July 19. (Agencies)

