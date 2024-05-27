Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri to star in Dhadak 2, Karan Johar Shares First Look

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared the motion poster of Dhadak 2 adding to the suspense, “kaise milengi aag aur paani (How will water and fire meet).”

“Dhadak 2” a joint production of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures, directed by Shazia Iqbal, features Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Saad Bilgram as the main cast.

The film presents an unconventional love story that challenges societal norms. It further explores the deep-seated class and status divisions in society, highlighting a love story that remains incomplete due to these societal barriers.

Back in 2018, Dhadak was released featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, which marked their debut in the film industry. The film was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, under the Dharma Productions banner, with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer. Dhadak was a Bollywood remake of the popular 2016 Marathi movie “Sairat” by Nagraj Manjule. The plot of "Dhadak" revolved around the love story of two college students, Madhukar and Parthavi, from different castes in Rajasthan. Their love faces challenges due to societal casteism.

Dhadak 2 will be released after almost five years later since the first movie on November 22.