Bad Newz Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Opener, Earns Rs 8.5 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's movie "Bad Newz," directed by Anand Tiwari, was released in theaters on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 8.5 crore on its first day.
This is impressive since the last film to earn more on its opening day was the Eid release "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."
"BMCM" made Rs 16 crore on its opening day but quickly lost momentum. The opening day earnings for "Bad Newz" also make it the biggest opener in Vicky Kaushal's career so far.
His previous record was held by the 2019 film "Uri," which made Rs 8.2 crore on its first day and went on to earn over Rs 245 crore in India.
The overall attendance for "Bad Newz" on its opening day was just 22.83 percent, with most people watching the night shows. In Mumbai, with 835 showings, the attendance was 20.75 percent.
In Delhi and NCR, with 1054 showings, it was 26 percent. Film distributors and exhibitors were excited about "Bad Newz" because the film's team did an excellent job with promotions, and the movie showed strong potential. The number of screens for "Bad Newz" is much higher than Akshay Kumar's "Sarfira" ever had.
On its opening day, "Sarfira" had 472 shows in Mumbai and 570 shows in Delhi and NCR, while "Bad Newz" has double the number of shows compared to "Sarfira."
Trade experts expect "Bad Newz" to perform better over the weekend. According to a Pinkvilla report, the film is predicted to earn over Rs 30 crore in its first weekend.
"Bad Newz" is being compared to films like "Crew" and "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," which were also aimed at city audiences. "Crew" started with Rs 10.28 crore and eventually earned Rs 89.92 crore, while "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" started with Rs 7.02 crore and went on to make Rs 80.88 crore.
