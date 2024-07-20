Bad Newz Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Opener, Earns Rs 8.5 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's movie "Bad Newz," directed by Anand Tiwari, was released in theaters on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 8.5 crore on its first day.

This is impressive since the last film to earn more on its opening day was the Eid release "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

"BMCM" made Rs 16 crore on its opening day but quickly lost momentum. The opening day earnings for "Bad Newz" also make it the biggest opener in Vicky Kaushal's career so far.

His previous record was held by the 2019 film "Uri," which made Rs 8.2 crore on its first day and went on to earn over Rs 245 crore in India.