Manipur: Two Grenades Detonate in Imphal, Damaging Five Vehicles

IMPHAL: Two bombs exploded, damaging five vehicles parked in the residential area of Mayengbam Leikai, Imphal, early Saturday morning, according to the police.
A roadside CCTV camera at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai on NH-102 recorded two masked men getting out of a car parked on the roadside.
They threw grenades into the residential gate of Chingtham Samson, 45, a board member of Salai Holdings Private Limited Company.
The incident happened around 12:12 am on Sunday. After throwing the grenades, the attackers escaped in the same car they arrived in.
The blasts damaged the house's windows, doors, and walls, and also caused extensive damage to five vehicles parked inside the residence. Fortunately, since it was late at night, there were no casualties.
A team from the Singjamei police station responded to the incident. The police registered a case, suspecting the motive to be related to monetary demands.
Official reports indicated that the company couldn't pay back investors because its bank accounts and assets had been frozen by the state government. So far, no underground group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local police officers unearthed a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the Khongyam Heirikokthong area, located under Wangoo Police Station in Kakching district Manipur.
The operation, conducted between 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM. It marked notable success in ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region.
Among the items seized were one carbine equipped with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition two air gun pistols and nine .36 HE hand grenades. The team also discovered four .36 detonators and a para 2-inch mortar shell.
They found a HE 2-inch shell bomb and country-made shell. Additionally, they found 48 empty cases of 7.62mm SLR ammunition. They also found 13 stun shells. There were six tear smoke shells five strenger cartridges, three anti-riot double blasts and two 12-bore cartridges.
