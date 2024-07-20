Manipur: Two Grenades Detonate in Imphal, Damaging Five Vehicles

IMPHAL: Two bombs exploded, damaging five vehicles parked in the residential area of Mayengbam Leikai, Imphal, early Saturday morning, according to the police.

A roadside CCTV camera at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai on NH-102 recorded two masked men getting out of a car parked on the roadside.

They threw grenades into the residential gate of Chingtham Samson, 45, a board member of Salai Holdings Private Limited Company.