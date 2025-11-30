Badshah creates ‘OG moment’ with Raveena Tandon as the duo groove on ‘Kar Gayi Chull’

In an unexpected collaboration, rapper Badshah and actress Raveena Tandon come together for a fun social media video.

Badshah took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video with the caption, “Just a few OG things”. The entertaining clip opens with him grooving on the “Kar Gayi Chull” track from the 2016 drama “Kapoor & Sons”.

Badhshah is seen wearing a black t-shirt with the Parle-G logo on it, another ‘OG’.

As the song reaches the words, “Matak Matak Jaise Raveena Tandon”, Raveena appears in the frame, joining the singer and songwriter in the fun.

Raveena was recently seen with Badshah as she appeared in one of the episodes of season 16 of the singing reality show, “Indian Idol”.

Gracing the show during the ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ segment, Raveena looked her beautiful self in a yellow saree.

Excited about being part of the reality show, Raveena said, “Stepping onto the Indian Idol stage feels like walking into a live concert, which transports me back into a musical. The theme Yaadon Ki Playlist is pure nostalgia, as it brings alive all those unforgettable ’90s songs we grew up with, danced to, and performed to. I’m genuinely thrilled to be part of the show, to relive those iconic melodies through these incredible young singers, and to celebrate old memories while creating brand-new ones.” (IANS)

