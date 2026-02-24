BAFTA 2026 honours Dharmendra in emotional In Memoriam tribute

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) 2026 was an evening for celebrating global cinema and its legendary artists. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, the prestigious award ceremony not only applauded the winners but also remembered film personalities from across the world who passed away over the last year. Among all the icons, what caught the attention of the Indian viewers was the name of Indian cinema legend Dharmendra, who was honoured during its In Memoriam segment.

Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was featured alongside international personalities including Robert Duvall, Brigitte Bardot, Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Tom Stoppard, Val Kilmer, and more.

The tribute was accompanied by a musical performance by Jessie Ware, who honoured the stars with the song, The Way We Were, originally by Barbra Streisand. (Agencies)

