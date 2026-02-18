Bollywood veteran star Anupam Kher pays tribute to Robert Duvall

Bollywood veteran star Anupam Kher on February 17, paid an emotional tribute to legendary Hollywood star Robert Duvall post his demise, and also remembered him as a ‘master of understated brilliance and profound depth’.

Taking to his social media account, Anupam shared a monochrome image that read “ROBERT DUVALL 1931 – 2026,” mourning the veteran actor’s passing. In his heartfelt note, Anupam further penned a note that reflected on Duvall’s extraordinary craft and the quiet power he brought to the screen.

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL….

Robert Duvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites — not because he sought the spotlight, but because he never needed to.”

He added, “From the restrained power of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, Duvall created characters that linger long after the screen fades to black. His Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies revealed a rare vulnerability, while films like The Apostle and Lonesome Dove showed his fearless commitment to complex, deeply human stories.”

“He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics. A masterclass in understatement. Actors like Robert Duvall don’t just perform — they become. And in doing so, they quietly raise the standard for all of us who love this craft.”

“Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti” (IANS)

