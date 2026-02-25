BAFTA, BBC apologize for racial slur during 79th film awards broadcast

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the BBC have issued formal apologies following a racial slur shouted during the 79th BAFTA Film Awards broadcast, which allegedly targeted Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

The incident occurred when John Davidson, an audience member with severe Tourette syndrome, made involuntary vocal outbursts while the actors were on stage, according to Variety.

Davidson, whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated biographical film ‘I Swear,’ reportedly shouted the N-word along with other profanities during the pre-recorded ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The BBC admitted it failed to edit out the offensive language before airing the program. “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer,” a BBC spokesperson said to NBC news, as quoted by Variety.

Host Alan Cumming addressed the incident on-air, noting that Tourette syndrome can cause involuntary verbal tics. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming said, as per Variety.

He later offered a formal apology, and said, “Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Davidson left the event voluntarily after the incident. Variety reported that a stage manager had warned audience members in advance that Davidson might make involuntary noises or comments during the ceremony.

Despite the explanations, the handling of the situation has drawn criticism. Some social media users and industry insiders, including ‘Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beacher, expressed dissatisfaction with Cumming’s remarks, calling the apology insufficient. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav begins shooting for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ after release from Tihar Jail