Rajpal Yadav begins shooting for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ after release from Tihar Jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav has commenced shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle', marking his return to work, days after he walked out of Tihar Jail on bail in connection with a cheque bounce case. According to information shared by Rajpal Yadav's team, the actor began filming shortly after reaching Mumbai. He is also scheduled to hold a press conference in the city on February 28.

The Delhi High Court had recently granted an interim suspension of Yadav's sentence until March 18 in the cheque bounce case. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

Shortly after his release, Yadav shared his first public message on social media, thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in Hindi, "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)." (ANI)

Also Read: Mark Ruffalo challenges James Cameron over Netflix– Warner Bros deal debate