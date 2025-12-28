Bangladesh concert attack: Bricks hurled after mob turns violent; at least 25 injured

A concert in Bangladesh on Dec 26 was called off after what organizers described as an “attack from the outsiders.” The incident took place at a local school in Faridpur, around 120 kilometres away from Dhaka, when a mob tried to force their way into the venue and began hurling bricks and stones after being denied entry. At least 25 people, including 15-20 students, were injured in the attack.

Popular singer James was performing at the concert, but had to flee the venue after the violence broke out as the authorities ordered the cancellation of the event.

The concert was set to start around 9:30 pm on Friday. However, just before James was about to take the stage, a group of outsiders broke into the venue. When they were denied entry, they started throwing bricks and stones and tried to take control of the stage. The students resisted the attack at the Faridpur Zilla School, forcing miscreants to retreat. The daily Prothom Alo reported that the event, a reunion and cultural program, was intended for only registered former and current students. However, thousands came to the venue after learning that singer James was going to perform. Around 10 pm, the convener of the organizing committee, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, announced on the stage that they had received instructions from the Faridpur district administration to cancel the rock singer’s performance.

Rajibul Hasan Khan, convener of the publicity and media sub-committee of the anniversary celebrations, said, “We had made all necessary preparations to ensure the success of James’s concert, but we still do not understand who carried out the attack or why. At least 15 to 20 students of Faridpur Zilla School were injured after being hit by bricks.”

“Taking the overall situation into account, we were compelled to cancel the programme on the instructions of the district administration,” he added. (Agencies)

