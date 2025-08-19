‘‘Barbaad’ from ‘Saiyaara’ is redefining romantic ballads’: Music composer Rishabh Kant

Music composer Rishabh Kant, known by his stage name The Rish, has said that his composition ‘Barbaad’ from the recently released blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’, has redefined the love song in the current times.

‘Barbaad’, which comes at a critical point in ‘Saiyaara’, boasts of a solid melody accentuated by stellar production, and tells the story of the protagonist (essayed by Ahaan Panday) falling in love with the female lead (essayed by Aneet Padda).

For the song, Rish has collaborated with Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. Talking about the same, he said, “Working with Mohit Suri was a dream come true. ‘Barbaad’ is redefining the way love songs are made, breaking templates”.

The song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, and narrates a journey from hesitation to surrender in love. “Jubin carried the journey so effortlessly, with so much depth”, Rish shared.

With no film background, debuting with YRF is more than he imagined. “They are creators of legacy, and I genuinely believe Saiyaara is going to create a milestone”, he added. (IANS)

