Assam: Jubin Nautiyal’s Concert in Guwahati Called Off Due to Technical Issues

GUWAHATI: The much-awaited concert with Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati has been cancelled due to some technical issues.
The event which was expected to attack a big crowd was abruptly canceled because of unexpected technical issues.
The announcement was made by Saregama Arts of Music, the organization which was supposed to organize the event.
In a statement, the organization said, “Due to unforeseen technical problems resulting from equipment malfunction, specifically, two trucks out of the allocated five have encountered delays, preventing the timely setup of essential equipment necessary for the event.”
Amid the chaos, Mousumi Bora, the anchor hosting the event has been taken into custody by the police along with several others.
Bora, who is working as a program head of a private satellite channel was apprehended in the Panikhaiti area of Guwahati and is being currently questioned at the Panbazar Women’s Police Station.
The unexpected situation has saddened attendees and fans of Jubin Nautiyal, with many sharing their disappointment on social media,
However, the organizers have promised that refunds will be issued within 7-10 working days.
The event, which was approved by Guwahati police, was extensively promoted with the promise of a performance by the renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal.
Passes and tickets were distributed and sold to the excited attendees.
However, when police went for verification, it was found that no preparations were made by the organizers at the Nehru Stadium.
The concert cancellation has sparked concerns about the event organization and management in the area. Authorities are likely to look further into the situation.
Meanwhile, the police stated their dedication to keeping order and asked people not to cause nay disturbances at the venue.
The said that no one will be allowed to create any untoward disturbances at the venue. Any person with a complaint can report it to the police.
