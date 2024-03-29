Assam: Jubin Nautiyal’s Concert in Guwahati Called Off Due to Technical Issues

GUWAHATI: The much-awaited concert with Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati has been cancelled due to some technical issues.

The event which was expected to attack a big crowd was abruptly canceled because of unexpected technical issues.

The announcement was made by Saregama Arts of Music, the organization which was supposed to organize the event.

In a statement, the organization said, “Due to unforeseen technical problems resulting from equipment malfunction, specifically, two trucks out of the allocated five have encountered delays, preventing the timely setup of essential equipment necessary for the event.”