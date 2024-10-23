“Bas bhaiyya, abhi ho gaya, thank you”: Abhishek Bachchan gets annoyed at Mumbai airport

For the past few months, the Bachchans have been a lot in the news. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been grabbing a lot of headlines. A video of Abhishek has gone viral on social media from the Mumbai airport. The actor was returning after shooting for his film Housefull 5. The paparazzi clicked his photos and videos. However, the actor was in no mood to interact with him.

As seen in the video, one of the cameramen got very close to Abhishek Bachchan, which also irked the actor. The paparazzo’s camera was in front of the actor’s face and Abhishek had to stop him. In the video, the actor said with folded hands, “Bas bhaiyya, abhi ho gaya, thank you.”

Abhishek Bachchan was hooting for Housefull 5 in London. The comedy film also stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nana Patekar. In a press statement, Abhishek earlier said that Housefull is one of his favourite comedy franchises and it feels like returning home. The actor shared his excitement to see the fun he and his co-stars will have on the sets. The film is directed by Tarun Manshukhani and Abhishek is quite elated to reunite with the Dostana director. Abhishek is also a part of Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy. He will also play a villain in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. On the personal front, there have been rumours that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage has hit rock bottom. Rumours of their alleged divorce have been making headlines. The couple so far has not confirmed or denied anything. The speculations began when Ash and Abhi arrived separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in July 2024. Since then, the duo has not been spotted together even once.

