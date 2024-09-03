Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spotted together at Dubai airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news. A lot has been said about their marriage. Their marriage has been in the news and we see so many articles coming up about them getting divorced. It has been said that the issues started as Aishwarya does not get along with Jaya Bachchan and other family members. Some said that they have decided to get divorced and are not staying together as well. Aishwarya and Abhishek did not attend many events together recently. They did not attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding together. Abhishek came with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came with Aaradhya Bachchan later. This made everyone think that they are getting divorced. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan gave an interview where he showed his wedding ring and said that they are still married. He said that the rumours are not true. But, even after that, the divorce rumours do not stop.

Even now, people have been talking about their separation. However, a new video of Aishwarya and Abhishek has been doing rounds. They both were spotted together with Aaradhya at Dubai airport. They were seen entering an airport bus. Abhishek steps in first, followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

People said that they are finally back together and there is no issue between them. But some fans immediately recognised that the video is old. It was last year when they went to Dubai. A user wrote, “Last year for award show.” People also said that Aaradhya no longer has that hairstyle and hence, it is an old video.

On the work front, Abhishek will reportedly seen in King as the main antagonist. The film has Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor and Suhana Khan is also a part of the show. (Agencies)

