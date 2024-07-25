BBC Director General Tim Davie Apologizes for Bullying Allegations on 'Strictly Come Dancing

BBC’s Director General Tim Davie issued a public apology on Tuesday to celebrity contestants who had negative experiences on the popular prime-time show “Strictly Come Dancing”. This follows a series of bullying allegations that have tarnished the reputation of the popular programme.

“Strictly Come Dancing”, which has been successfully exported to over 60 countries through the “Dancing with the Stars” franchise, is considered a major part of BBC light entertainment. However, recent months have seen the show embroiled in controversy after former contestant and actor Amanda Abbington revealed that the intense training routines led her to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive,” Davie told reporters, addressing the growing scandal. “I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”

Davie acknowledged the competitive nature and the rigorous demands of the show but emphasised that there are boundaries that must not be crossed. “Competitiveness, hard work, and the will to do well are part of what makes the show successful. But there are limits, and the line should never be crossed. We will not tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind,” he asserted.

Abbington’s complaint has encouraged other former contestants to come forward with their allegations against the show’s professional dancers. This has thrown the long-running programme, which pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers, into turmoil. Former contestant Will Bayley, a Paralympian table tennis player, is the latest celebrity to speak out, alleging that he suffered a serious injury while performing a jump in rehearsals. Bayley claimed there was “no duty of care” and that despite warnings that the jump from a table during a routine was too dangerous, he was encouraged to proceed. His injury, which involved torn knee ligaments, forced him to withdraw from the series in 2019. Bayley also reported that show producers made him feel responsible for the accident. In response to these revelations, one professional dancer accused of physically mistreating a contestant announced his departure from the show earlier this month, admitting that his “intense passion and determination to win” might have influenced his training methods negatively. (Agencies)

